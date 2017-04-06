'If I have to get a lawyer, I will': Trump voter upset the border wall will put her house on Mexico side

Trump supporters in Texas are coming to the realization that their vote for the president may force some of them out of their homes for less than they are worth, with others finding out that — if they stay — they’ll be living in Mexico if his wall is built.

As part of a CNN special report on the impact the wall between the U.S. and Mexico will have on border dwellers in the state that went overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump, the network found there is already an extensive history of government lawsuits filed to take property from homeowners. With Trump’s wall planned for the entire border, some of his supporters are now saying they will fight his administration in the courts.