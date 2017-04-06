Newsvine

BREAKING: Devin Nunes Steps Aside From House Intel Russia Probe—For Now

Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 7:06 AM
In a surprise move, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Thursday stepped aside from the investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election.

Nunes said that he was relinquishing control, at least temporarily, because of complaints filed against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics that he said were brought by “several leftwing activist groups.” Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), the second-ranking Republican on the committee, will take over until the OCE’s ethics review is complete, with support from Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Tom Rooney (R-FL).

