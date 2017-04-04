Alabama named most stressed state in America

Where you live can affect your stress levels.

And a recent study showed just that when it named Alabama the most stressed state in the US.

A new review, compiled by WalletHub, determined the Heart of Dixie to be the worst when it came to tension in work and personal life.

It came top in the highest percentage of adults with poor health, the fewest average hours of sleep per night, and the least amount of mental health facilities per capita.

The bottom five all fell in the south: Louisiana, Mississippi, West Virginia and Kentucky.