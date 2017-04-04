Racist NYPD Cops Threaten To Tase Black Children For Walking Down The Street (VIDEO)

Now that Donald Trump is president and Jeff Sessions is Attorney General, racist cops everywhere have free reign to abuse vulnerable groups of people at every turn. The latest incidence of said abuse was caught on tape by Brooklyn College Associate Professor of Sociology Alex S. Vitale, in which New York City police officers were seen telling a group of black students that they would use a taser on them if they didn’t move away from the sidewalk. This is a definite abuse of authority, as the NYPD’s official rules state that tasers are not to be used on minors.