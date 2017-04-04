Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14213 Comments: 80830 Since: Jun 2007

Racist NYPD Cops Threaten To Tase Black Children For Walking Down The Street (VIDEO)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: Addicting Info
Seeded on Tue Apr 4, 2017 4:50 AM
Discuss:

Now that Donald Trump is president and Jeff Sessions is Attorney General, racist cops everywhere have free reign to abuse vulnerable groups of people at every turn. The latest incidence of said abuse was caught on tape by Brooklyn College Associate Professor of Sociology Alex S. Vitale, in which New York City police officers were seen telling a group of black students that they would use a taser on them if they didn’t move away from the sidewalk. This is a definite abuse of authority, as the NYPD’s official rules state that tasers are not to be used on minors.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor