Guaranteed: You Have Never Read a Major Newspaper Editorial Quite Like This One About Donald Trump

The Los Angeles Times skewered President Donald Trump, the "Dishonest President," in an extraordinary, brilliantly written editorial on Sunday, calling him "untethered to reality."

The editors described Trump as "a man so unpredictable, so reckless, so petulant, so full of blind self-regard, so untethered to reality that it is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will do to our nation." The editorial added: "nothing prepared us for the magnitude of this train wreck." Though there are many who expected a Trump disaster presidency, his actions so far would score quite high on the political Richter scale.