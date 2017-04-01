Trump supporters: like passengers on deck of the Titanic

The USS Trump, following the course taken by HMS Titanic many years ago, ran into unexpected danger just as it was getting underway on its maiden voyage.

It's passengers, i.e., staunch Trump supporters, signed up for this voyage because they were extremely impressed by the many great things that were being said about this new, revolutionary ship and Capt. Trump, certainly the best, most respected and admired member of his profession;

After following this course for a relatively short period of time, Capt. Trump and his crew received numerous warnings by other ships in the area that the USS Trump was headed for a field of dangerous political icebergs and should change course immediately; but Trump totally ignored them and, in fact, gave the order to increase the speed of the ship.

This analogy illustrates how Trump's policies and actions are, thus far, not at all in line with what he promised his followers he would do. Based on recent polls of Americans indications are that many of those who saw him as someone who had the drive and capability to bring real change to Washington politics and provide the leadership needed to solve this nation's many problems, now see that they were lied to and deliberately misled.