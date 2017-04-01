Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14206 Comments: 80779 Since: Jun 2007

Third class standing-only train carriages reintroduced to ease overcrowding

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: inews
Seeded on Sat Apr 1, 2017 6:08 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Carriages with standing room only are set to be introduced on Britain’s busiest rail routes in an attempt to ease overcrowding, with a return to “Third Class” train travel for commuters, i can reveal.

Ministers have drawn up secret proposals to allow rail companies to strip seating from up to three carriages per train as franchise operators struggle to cope with burgeoning demands on Britain’s creaking rail infrastructure and rising customer dissatisfaction.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor