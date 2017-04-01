America has never seen a party less caring than 21st-century Republicans

Last week I was taking an Uber (I know, I’m sorry, it was a necessity) across an unfamiliar town when the driver, whom I’ll call Randy, started telling me about this cool dude named Jesus. Randy’s big opener, earlier in the ride, was to gesture at a homeless man panhandling by the side of the road and say: “Isn’t it terrible?”

“Yeah,” I agreed, though I was unsure whether he was referring to homelessness as a blight or a form of state violence. “I can’t believe my tax money pays for the president’s golf vacations while people are freezing to death on the street. It’s robbery.”

“True that,” he said, to my relief. “I hope this crazy country gets itself figured out before things get worse.”

“Me too,” I said. “I would really like to keep living.”

“Yeah?” Randy pounced. “How would you like to live … forever?”