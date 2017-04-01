BBC to announce that the UK is to withdraw from Eurovision

The BBC is set to announce plans to withdraw the UK from the Eurovision Song Contest, in a move which will anger and dismay nearly half of all Brits. Plans are afoot for Scotland to compete by itself. PinkNews understands that the withdrawal will come into effect in the first few months of 2019, meaning the UK will have just two more shots at the trophy. Eurovision will also not be shown on the BBC past next year, after months of tempestuous negotiations broke down last night.