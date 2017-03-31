Rachel Dolezal's pick-your-race policy works brilliantly – as long as you're white | Claire Hynes

Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who for more than 10 years pretended she was black, promotes herself as transracial in her new memoir, published this week. How seriously are we expected to take this latest incarnation?

Dolezal, who recently changed her name to Nkechi Diallo, a mixture of Nigerian Igbo and Fula, claims that her book, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World, was written partly “to just encourage people to be exactly who they are”. This comes two years after she was found to have deceived the people of Spokane, Washington, where she was a race activist and branch president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The book invites us to recognise Dolezal as the race equivalent of the transgender TV star Caitlyn Jenner: the casualty of a society that cast her in the wrong racial category at birth. She says that growing up with white parents and adopted black siblings, she drew pictures of herself with brown skin and curly hair.