Mike Flynn indicates he would testify in Trump-Russia inquiry in exchange for immunity

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has all but confirmed that he offered to testify before the FBI and congressional committees about potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia in exchange for immunity.

Flynn, who was ousted from his post in February for misleading the White House about discussions he held with the Russian ambassador to the US, released a statement on Thursday through his lawyer declaring that he had a story to tell – but was first seeking “assurances against unfair prosecution”.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Flynn’s offer to cut a deal with the FBI and Senate and House intelligence committees.

“General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” Flynn’s counsel, Robert Kelner, wrote in the statement.