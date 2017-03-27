Newsvine

Republicans' old Obama tweets come back to bite after Trump's 12th golfing trip as President

Tweets from top Republicans disparaging former President Barack Obama’s golfing trips have come back to haunt them as President Donald Trump finishes up his 12th golfing trip in two months.

The President, who tweeted on multiple occasions that his predecessor should not have spent so much time on the course, has spent every weekend since 20 January swinging clubs at his Florida estate.

It is estimated that each trip south from Washington DC costs taxpayers around $3 million.

