Stephen Hawking: 'I Fear I May Not Be Welcome' in Trump's America

World renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking no longer believes there is a place for him in the United States thanks to the election of President Donald Trump.

When the topic of Trump arose, Hawking was quick to articulate that he viewed Trump’s presidency as “a definite swing to a right-wing” and a “more authoritarian approach.”

“I have many friends and colleagues [in the United States] and it is still a place I like and admire in many ways,” he said, “but I fear that I may not be welcome.”