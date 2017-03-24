Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14187 Comments: 80639 Since: Jun 2007

What's wrong with this woman's bikini?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: AOL
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:53 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Can you spot what's wrong with this bikini? Jennifer King, 50, has stunned the internet with this jaw-dropping video which sees her showing off her physique in what appears to be nothing but a pair of heels and swimwear. But if you look carefully, there's more to this costume than meets the eye - or should be less to this costume than meets the eye.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor