Frédéric Duriez's images show WWI trenches in COLOUR

The horrors of the First World War trenches has been brought to life in a stunning set of colour photographs.

The images colourised by graphic artist Frédéric Duriez reveal the daily lives of beleaguered French soldiers.

They can be seen sharing meals, marching through blitzed towns and carrying bodies across the battlefields.

Some 1.3million French soldiers were killed in the war from 1914 to 1918, while 4.2million more were wounded.

One in 20 people in France lost their lives, with more than half of those mobilised either killed or wounded.

The photographs also reveal the blue-grey uniforms worn by French soldiers, a colour known as 'horizon blue'.