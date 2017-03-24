Love, tolerance and defiance to the fore as MPs assemble | John Crace

The prime minister began her statement on Thursday with a measured act of defiance.

“Mr Speaker,” Theresa May said. “Yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy. But today we meet as normal – as generations have done before us, and as future generations will continue to do – to deliver a simple message: we are not afraid.”

Only nothing about this was normal. As I arrived in parliament, the streets were still sealed off, while inside New Palace Yard a temporary plastic tent was still covering the spot where PC Keith Palmer had died.

A bombproof ministerial car, cordoned off with crime scene tape, remained parked next to the members’ entrance. It was one of the defence secretary’s bodyguards who is believed to have shot the terrorist.