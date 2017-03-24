Are these the world's most deluded wives? Wives who begged their husbands to take two OTHER wives

Catrina Foster has one word to describe the early years of her marriage. ‘Fairytale,’ the 37-year-old says with a smile. ‘We were so completely in love you don’t think it can get any better. But it did.’

The reason for her increased happiness may come as a surprise. For while the couple were blessed with children, what really ‘enhanced’ the relationship, as Catrina tells it, was the arrival of another woman.

Five years into their marriage, her husband Enoch took another wife — Lillian, a pretty brunette seven years Catrina’s junior. And he did so at Catrina’s suggestion.