London attack: Solemn but defiant crowds gather at Trafalgar Square to remember victims of Westminster Attack

Office workers, imams and students filled Trafalgar Square to remember those who lost their lives in Wednesday’s attack. Flanked by a sea of police officers, the mood was solemn but defiant.

Candles flickered on downturned faces as people paid tribute to those who had been killed and injured. The words “solidarity” and “unity” could be heard being exchanged in conversation after conversation.

Apart from intermittent bursts of applause the crowd remained quiet as Met Police Acting Commissioner Craig Mackey, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and the London Mayor Sadiq Khan addressed the events which brought Westminster and the heart of the capital to a standstill.