A London tube sign with a defiant message for terrorists that went viral in the wake of Wednesday’s attack on Westminster was created by an online tube sign generator and never existed in a London underground station.
Yet that did not stop the sign being shared and disseminated as though it had been written by London Underground staff. It was read out by Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4’s flagship news programme Today.
Fake tube sign read out on BBC News and in Commons after Westminster attack
