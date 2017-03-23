Newsvine

David Cameron jokes: 'I don't have to listen any more to wiretaps of Donald Trump'

David Cameron has joked that a major advantage of being an ex-prime minister is that he is no longer required to listen to Donald Trump’s wiretapped conversations – adding swiftly, perhaps for the benefit of the Twitter-happy president: “Just to be clear, that’s a joke.”

The former British prime minister was speaking on Monday at Brown University, Rhode Island, where he delivered the 94th Ogden memorial lecture on international affairs, touching upon Brexit, Vladimir Putin and making America great again in front of a sold-out audience of around 2,400.

