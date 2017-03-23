Newsvine

Top Republicans demand Donald Trump retracts Barack Obama wiretap allegation

Senior members of Donald Trump's Republican Party are calling on their President to retract his accusation that Barack Obama ordered wiretaps on Trump Tower and apologise to his predecessor.  

Fearing his habit of championing falsehoods could compromise public trust in the US leader, they made their calls after FBI chief James Comey told a Congressional hearing this week he had “no evidence” to support the surveillance claims. 

Mr Trump has also failed to provide any information to support his claim, which he made on Twitter. 

