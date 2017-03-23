Newsvine

#WeAreNotAfraid: Londoners send out message after terror attack

Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:18 AM
Londoners have expressed defiance after the terrorist attack at Westminster, sharing messages of solidarity on social media.

#WeAreNotAfraid was trending in London as users reacted to the deaths of five people, including the attacker, on Wednesday and expressed gratitude and support for the work of emergency services.

