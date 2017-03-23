Londoners have expressed defiance after the terrorist attack at Westminster, sharing messages of solidarity on social media.
#WeAreNotAfraid was trending in London as users reacted to the deaths of five people, including the attacker, on Wednesday and expressed gratitude and support for the work of emergency services.
#WeAreNotAfraid: Londoners send out message after terror attack
