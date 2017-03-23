Newsvine

Video shows moment police open fire on London terror attack 'suspect'

Footage has emerged of the moment police opened fire on a suspected terrorist outside London's Houses of Parliament. 

The suspected assailant was shot after one police officer was fatally stabbed. Another woman died after she was mown down by a car on Westminster Bridge. 

At least 11 other pedestrians were hit by the vehicle, according to a junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital. Some were described as having "catastrophic'' injuries. 

