Video shows moment police open fire on London terror attack 'suspect'

Footage has emerged of the moment police opened fire on a suspected terrorist outside London's Houses of Parliament.
The suspected assailant was shot after one police officer was fatally stabbed. Another woman died after she was mown down by a car on Westminster Bridge.
At least 11 other pedestrians were hit by the vehicle, according to a junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital. Some were described as having "catastrophic'' injuries.
Thu Mar 23, 2017
