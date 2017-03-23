Elsewhere on the internet, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump's eldest son, decided to share an article from seven months ago.
Mr Trump Jr shared an Independent article titled: Sadiq Khan: 'London mayor says terror attacks 'part and parcel' of living in a major city.'
Donald Trump Jr just had the worst response to the Westminster attack | Bravo Tom Coates for your reply!
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:52 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment