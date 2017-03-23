London terror attacker speeds along Westminster Bridge | Graphic Photos!

Horrifying footage shows the moment a woman plunged into the River Thames as a car ploughs onto the pavement in a terror attack in the heart of London.

Incredibly she was rescued alive from the river following the atrocity, which saw three members of the public killed on the bridge before the driver murdered a police officer in a knife attack.

The unarmed officer who died has been named by Scotland Yard as 48-year-old father Keith Palmer.

The attacker was shot dead by officers outside the Houses of Parliament.