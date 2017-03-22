The selfie-takers dying just to prove how alive they are | Eva Wiseman

Like those high-pitched alarms only teenagers can hear, the song of the selfie siren doesn’t work on everyone. But for those it does, those whose ears are tuned to their suicidal frequency and whose camera has never faced outwards, be warned. People are dying.

In 2015, there were more deaths due to selfies than shark attacks Last week three 13-year-old Italian boys were waiting on the tracks to take a selfie in front of an oncoming train. Two jumped away in time, the third was killed. It’s the latest in a line of selfie tragedies that go beyond the usual nipple slips. At least 127 people have been killed taking selfies since 2014. The authors of a study on, deep breath, “killfies”, define them as the “death of an individual or a group of people that could have been avoided had the individual(s) not been taking a selfie”.