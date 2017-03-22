Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14187 Comments: 80639 Since: Jun 2007

Religious countries likely to perform worse in science and maths, study finds

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:53 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Students in religious countries are likely to perform worse in science and maths than their more agnostic or atheist counterparts, new research has found.  

“Countries that are more religious score lower in educational performance,” the study's co-author, Professor Gijsbert Stoet, told The Independent.

As a result he advised that "governments that might be able to raise educational standards and so standards of living by keeping religion out of schools and out of educational policy-making."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor