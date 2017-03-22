Religious countries likely to perform worse in science and maths, study finds

Students in religious countries are likely to perform worse in science and maths than their more agnostic or atheist counterparts, new research has found.

“Countries that are more religious score lower in educational performance,” the study's co-author, Professor Gijsbert Stoet, told The Independent.

As a result he advised that "governments that might be able to raise educational standards and so standards of living by keeping religion out of schools and out of educational policy-making."