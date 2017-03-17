Spanish homeless man undergoes incredible transformation. Must see pictures!

A scruffy homeless man broke down in tears after seeing how he has been turned into a hipster at an upmarket Spanish hair salon.

Jose Antonio was offered the dramatic makeover by the salon owner who knew him from his day job working as an unlicensed car parking attendant to earn enough money for food.

He walked into the salon with grey unkempt hair and a straggly dirty beard which bore the ravages of 25 years on the streets - and came out looking like a stylish man-about-town.