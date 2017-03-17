Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14165 Comments: 80566 Since: Jun 2007

Spanish homeless man undergoes incredible transformation. Must see pictures!

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:15 AM
Discuss:

A scruffy homeless man broke down in tears after seeing how he has been turned into a hipster at an upmarket Spanish hair salon.

Jose Antonio was offered the dramatic makeover by the salon owner who knew him from his day job working as an unlicensed car parking attendant to earn enough money for food.

He walked into the salon with grey unkempt hair and a straggly dirty beard which bore the ravages of 25 years on the streets - and came out looking like a stylish man-about-town.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor