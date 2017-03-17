Newsvine

Donald Trump plans to cut Meals on Wheels to pay for Mexican border wall

Community projects like Meals on Wheels and housing assistance are set to lose out on all of their government funding if Donald Trump's budget blueprint for the coming fiscal year is passed by politicians. 

The president's proposals include the complete elimination of the $3 billion (£2.4 billion) Community Development Block Grant program, which funds those programs along with other community assistance efforts.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will also see its funds slashed.

