Alternative fact of the week: Trump lies about his lies

It didn't take long to come to this: President Donald Trump is offering alternative facts about his alternative facts.

Two weekends ago, apropos of nothing, President Trump woke up early on Saturday and tweeted: "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" And then: "Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!" Next: "I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!" And finally: "How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"

