When politicians hate foreign babies, racism is reaching a fever pitch | Francine Prose

We live in an era that has unleashed all manner of odious, racist rhetoric. The bar for what retains the power to shock us is being raised daily. But some comments still cut deep. “Culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” said the Iowa state representative Steve King over the weekend. It is rare to encounter such blatant bigotry – even today.

“Somebody else’s babies” may be the clearest three-word expression, the most concentrated distillation of racism, that we have heard so far. It so obviously demonstrates the belief that people of some races are not equal to other human beings. Those three words explain so much of what has been happening in this country.