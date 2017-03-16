Trump's devastating new travel ban is built on a harmful myth | David Miliband

Donald Trump will brook no opposition to his revised executive order on refugees and immigrants, which includes a four-month ban on refugee resettlement while the administration analyses the vetting system. But as a policy, it is cruel and counterproductive, stranding some of the most vulnerable and most vetted people in the world. The fact that implementation of the new order may prove to be less chaotic than the previous one does not lessen the fact that the plans will do real damage to refugees and to America’s reputation.

The revised ban imposes a 120-day moratorium on refugee arrivals. That immediately leaves families who have passed the vetting procedure stranded. We estimate there are 60,000 refugees in this category. Some will have sold everything in anticipation of travel. Others will have terminated leases on rented housing.

The myth underpinning the executive order is that refugees are waived into the US without checks. In fact, there is an average of 18-24 months of forms, interviews and biometric checks. Twelve to 15 US government agencies are involved. It is harder to get to the US as a refugee than via any other route.