Canadian company cancels candidate's second interview after she asked about pay and benefits

A Canadian food delivery company has been forced to backtrack and apologize to a prospective employee after denying her a second interview when she dared to ask about pay.

Taylor Byrnes, a young woman from Winnipeg, had already had a phone interview with SkipTheDishes when she emailed to inquire how much the position paid per hour, and whether there were benefits.

That is when she was told that asking those questions revealed that her 'priorities are not in sync with those of' the company, and they would no longer be following through with the hiring process.