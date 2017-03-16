Loose talk came back to haunt Trump in judge's travel ban ruling

For months, critics of the president have been told that they should take Trump’s words seriously, but not literally.

On Wednesday night federal district judge Derrick K Watson refused to take the bait. He insisted that Trump’s words on “banning Muslims” should be taken seriously and literally.

Judge Watson made headlines when he granted a temporary restraining order halting Trump’s latest effort to ban entry of people from six predominantly Muslim nations into the United States.

The judge found that the executive order violates the constitution’s establishment clause and discriminates against a religious group.