Man Who Burned, Shot, and Hung Obama In Effigy Really Offended By Snoop Dogg's Anti-Trump Video

HOBART, ARKANSAS — Clem O’Connell is a right-wing podcaster who has developed a following because he “tells it like it should be” on his podcast, Super Totally Biased America. Over the years, Clem developed a reputation on the right for being willing to demonstrate against Barack Obama in what he calls “provocative” ways.

“One time I hung Obama,” Clem said, “not because that’s what you do to black folk, but because that’s what you do to traitors you see. It ain’t my fault if some other Republican, who just so happens to be super-duper racist, comes along and sees that and takes in a racist way.”

Another time, to protest the signing of the Affordable Care Act into law, Clem stuffed six, large black trash bags with leaves, put a suit on over the bags, put a make of President Obama’s face on the bags, and lit the whole thing on fire.