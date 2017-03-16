Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14165 Comments: 80566 Since: Jun 2007

Dems See Trumpcare Fallout as 2018 Opportunity

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRealClearPolitics
Seeded on Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

After playing defense on Obamacare for four consecutive campaign cycles, Democrats are enjoying the fallout over the new Republican plan they are dubbing Trumpcare.

Armed with a Congressional Budget Office estimate that 24 million Americans will lose their medical insurance under the GOP legislation — and with Republican lawmakers at odds with themselves on how to fulfill their pledge to repeal and replace the current law — Democratic Party strategists see it as a winning issue for the 2018 midterm elections.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor