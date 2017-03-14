BBC interview hijacked by children prompts social media debate | VIDEO

It lasted less than a minute but has been viewed hundreds of millions of times. The BBC interview with the political scientist Prof Robert Kelly, from his spare room, on South Korean president Park Geun-hye is a global hit after being spectacularly hijacked by the professor’s two young children.

But amid the mirth and chatter the video clip has generated on social media, a darker theme has emerged.

Clear from comments on Twitter and Facebook, many jumped to the conclusion that the panicked Asian woman, who rushed in to drag out the children, was hired help.