The Australian government wants to ban unvaccinated children from nursery schools across the country.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has written to state and territory leaders to push for nationally consistent laws to protect young children from disease.
Under his new proposal, the immunisation rates of all preschools and daycare centres would be made publicly available to parents, and the right to make a formal objection to vaccination would end.
Unvaccinated children could be banned from attending preschool across Australia
