Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14146 Comments: 80479 Since: Jun 2007

Unvaccinated children could be banned from attending preschool across Australia

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:50 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Australian government wants to ban unvaccinated children from nursery schools across the country.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has written to state and territory leaders to push for nationally consistent laws to protect young children from disease. 

Under his new proposal, the immunisation rates of all preschools and daycare centres would be made publicly available to parents, and the right to make a formal objection to vaccination would end.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor