Black American actors slighted as Brits nab roles: 'We can't tell our own stories?'

Samuel L Jackson’s critique of black British actors taking US roles has sparked a heated debate in Hollywood where African American performers said the hiring of UK talent is another form of industry discrimination they face on a regular basis.

Jackson argued that Get Out, Jordan Peele’s satirical horror film about racism in liberal suburbs, could have been better with an American in the leading role, instead of British actor Daniel Kaluuya. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” he told a New York radio station.