Doctors and Nurses Oppose the New Health Bill

The last 48 hours have seen torrents of opposition to the newly proposed health-reform bill, the American Health Care Act. Professional organizations that have spoken against it now include: the American Nurses Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Family Physicians, Association of American Medical Colleges, American Hospital Association, and Children’s Hospital Association, among other physician groups and all major hospital groups.

The doctors of the American Medical Association target their critique on the phasing out of Medicaid expansion and elimination of subsidies for low-income Americans. The new bill replaces the latter with a flat tax credit based on age. The system, the doctors warn, would mean many people are left with inadequate coverage.