Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14140 Comments: 80473 Since: Jun 2007

Prepare to be amazed by this 340-year-old smart lock

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: theverge.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Although we typically think that technology is driven by silicon chips and software, the definition is actually much broader:

technology |tekˈnäləjē|

the application of scientific knowledge for practical purposes I often forget this when looking at the human timeline from my 21st century vantage point. Then last weekend I discovered the "detector Lock" in the Rijksmuseum, created by British locksmith John Wilkes. The lock (and those like it) is a triumph of 17th century technology and a precursor to the so-called “smart locks” we see flooding the market today.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor