Prepare to be amazed by this 340-year-old smart lock

Although we typically think that technology is driven by silicon chips and software, the definition is actually much broader:

technology |tekˈnäləjē|

the application of scientific knowledge for practical purposes I often forget this when looking at the human timeline from my 21st century vantage point. Then last weekend I discovered the "detector Lock" in the Rijksmuseum, created by British locksmith John Wilkes. The lock (and those like it) is a triumph of 17th century technology and a precursor to the so-called “smart locks” we see flooding the market today.