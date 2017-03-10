8 Tricks for Defending Trump

When your boss lives on cortisol and caprice, enduring him can be a siege. But when you’re expected to make sense of him, translate his bellows into sentences and sand down his manic edges without abrading his tender rosacea, you’ve got a recipe for workplace madness. Charged with publicly covering for President Donald Trump—whenever he tweets, say, that President Obama tapped his phones or millions of people voted illegally—Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka and other dauntless White House aides end up fighting to stay cogent on cable news. It’s no wonder. They have to steer between twin perils: contradicting their boss at the risk of infuriating him, or embarrassing themselves by double-speaking and jive-talking. Most opt for the jive. During this long national opening act of Trump’s presidency, they are finding a range of ways—from klutzy to inspired—to thread this needle. Here is a short primer on their favorite rhetorical moves.