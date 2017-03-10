Newsvine

Local Trump Supporter Confused That Going Without New Cell Phone Didn't Stop His Pancreatic Cancer

HAMPSTEAD, ALABAMA — Jethro “Corn Pone” Stephenson is 45 years old and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the end of 2016. A conservative Trump voter, Jethro says that even when he got the diagnosis he wasn’t worried at all. Friends suggested he jump on the federal exchange and find himself health insurance fast, before the current administration could potentially dismantle preexisting condition coverage, but Mr. Stephenson Demured.

“I said, ‘Fuck no, I ain’t takin’ no commie insurance,'” Jethro told his podcast audience Wednesday morning, “Corn Pone don’t go like that, y’all know how I do. I had faith. In Trump We Trust, as the gorgeous, sexy, talented, and not-at-all racist bag of bones riding a broom handle Ann Coulter wrote in her epic tome of a book last year.”

