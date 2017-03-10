Former Clinton Labor Secretary and current Berkeley economics professor Robert Reich has long been one of Donald Trump’s most vocal opponents and he thinks Trump could be done. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to outline four ways in which Trump could already be impeached and he might just be beginning, at least according to Reich.
Reich, along with others, is saying that Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that Obama wiretapped him are enough to impeach him.
There Are Already Four Ways Trump Could Be Impeached — Here Are The Details
