'Trump slump' is real and has made bookings fall by a third, warns Emirates boss

The first confirmed effect on flight bookings to the United States since President Trump first issued a travel ban has been revealed by the boss of the giant Dubai-based airline Emirates.

Within a week of his inauguration, the new President issued a controversial executive order banning nationals from seven mainly Muslim countries from the US.

Sir Tim Clark said that travel ban triggered a immediate fall in booking rates from Dubai to the US of over one-third.

