Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14129 Comments: 80458 Since: Jun 2007

Canadian judge resigns after asking rape complainant why she couldn't 'keep your knees together'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTelegraph
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:30 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A Canadian judge who asked a woman why she couldn't keep her knees together after she alleged sexual assault in a trial said on Thursday he was resigning from the bench.

Justice Robin Camp said in a statement released by his lawyer that he would resign effective from Friday.

“I would like to express my sincere apology to everyone who was hurt by my comments,” he said in a statement.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor