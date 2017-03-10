Canadian judge resigns after asking rape complainant why she couldn't 'keep your knees together'

A Canadian judge who asked a woman why she couldn't keep her knees together after she alleged sexual assault in a trial said on Thursday he was resigning from the bench.
Justice Robin Camp said in a statement released by his lawyer that he would resign effective from Friday.
“I would like to express my sincere apology to everyone who was hurt by my comments,” he said in a statement.
