Who does Trump think he's helping with the travel ban? It sure isn't Americans | Aryeh Neier

President Trump’s second version of his executive order prohibiting travel to the United States by nationals from several Muslim-majority countries allows him to claim that he is fulfilling a campaign promise. That is, he is barring Muslims – or, Muslims from certain countries – from entering the United States.

Those to be excluded have not been designated because travelers from those countries have shown a propensity to engage in deadly terrorism. There has been no such case in the United States involving travelers from any of the six countries – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – now on the list.

On the other hand, travelers to the United States from some other Muslim-majority countries omitted from President Trump’s ban have committed terrorist crimes that killed many Americans, including the 3,000 who died on September 11, 2001.