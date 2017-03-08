President Trump’s second version of his executive order prohibiting travel to the United States by nationals from several Muslim-majority countries allows him to claim that he is fulfilling a campaign promise. That is, he is barring Muslims – or, Muslims from certain countries – from entering the United States.
Those to be excluded have not been designated because travelers from those countries have shown a propensity to engage in deadly terrorism. There has been no such case in the United States involving travelers from any of the six countries – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – now on the list.
On the other hand, travelers to the United States from some other Muslim-majority countries omitted from President Trump’s ban have committed terrorist crimes that killed many Americans, including the 3,000 who died on September 11, 2001.
Who does Trump think he's helping with the travel ban? It sure isn't Americans | Aryeh Neier
