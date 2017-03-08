Things for which we're waiting to see Trump's 'convincing evidence'

John F. Kelly is a loyal soldier in the administration of President Trump, just as he was a loyal Marine in the United States military. When asked by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer why Trump claimed to have had his phones wiretapped by former president Barack Obama, Kelly, now the head of the Department of Homeland Security, was confident in his response.

“You’re privy to sensitive information,” Blitzer said. “Are you familiar with that? Do you believe that?”

“If the president of the United States said that, he’s got his reasons to say it,” Kelly replied. “He’s got some convincing evidence that that took place.”