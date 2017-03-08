21 times Donald Trump has assured us he respects women

When President Trump tweeted to commemorate International Women's Day early Wednesday, he did so in his characteristically Trump fashion — assuring us that he has "tremendous respect for women" and the things they do that are so "vital to the fabric of our society and our economy."

If that sounds somewhat oddly defensive, it's because Trump has been forced to utter those kinds of words before — many times.

No fewer than 21 times since the start of his 2016 campaign, in fact, has Trump assured us of his respect for women. Often, those assurances have come in response to a controversy over something he has said or allegedly done.