President of the United States, Donald Trump.
This statement still induces a shiver of horror amongst liberals.
But imagine learning of his presidency, coming to terms with it and then forgetting.
And then being forced to remember.
Emergency physician Jeremy Faust is a doctor who is forcing his patients to remember.
Part of Faust’s job, he writes for Slate, is to ensure his patients have all their faculties post-operation.
This emergency room doctor is informing people Donald Trump is president and documenting their reactions
Tue Mar 7, 2017
